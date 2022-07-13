What are you playing on your deck?

equinox654
Gawd
Right now I am playing:
Devil May Cry 5 - 60fps max settings
Wizard of Legend
Hades - I have beat the story but jump in occasionally.
FF4 Pixel Remaster
I installed the heroic launcher last night and tried:
Subnautica - runs poorly, 30fps
Control - 40 fps at native, 60 at 540p
Cyberpunk - 30-40 fps depending on settings feels smooth though.
