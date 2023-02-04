What are you buying in the bear market?

I'm thinking the 3xxx series will be kind of like the 1xxx and have one more bull-run left in it before they're obsolete, especially with the gimped memory bus on the 4xxx series, so I've kept my cards for now. Not sure if I'll pick up more while they're cheap or see what next gen comes along with. What are you guys looking at? I was thinking of picking these things people are unloading for cheap now:



-Titanium ATX PSUs (~$200 for a evga T2. I've had a few server PSUs burn-out so I'm moving away from those).

-Server cases (5.5 - 6U @ $130/ea now. Space inefficient but easy to setup).

-Maybe some older x3d Ryzen chips when they get cheaper. They're twice as efficient as other ryzen chips at raptoreum so I think long-term they'll be worth it.

-Always on the look-out for older HPC server cases. These are the most space-efficient that I've found (12 GPUs @ 4U) and usually have all the remote management, platinum PSUs, etc. stuff that you want, but sometimes the prices are insane for a barebones case. Hoping that the AMD epyc based ones will become available cheaply soon.