What are these cloned services in W10 with hex code attached to them?

I've just noticed that several system services have clones of them with a specific hex code attached to them.

I started panic deleting them because I Thought it was some sort of malware pretending to be system services.

But after rebooting they all came back with a different hexcode.

Then I checked another Win10 computer and it also had these clones.

I didn't notice any odd behaviour, and AV doesn't find anything. So what is this? This is very suspicious and I don't like it one bit.