What are the good legitimate real brand name on PCIe 5.0 riser cables?

I am getting conflicting information from different customer review of the same brand name, for e.g., from this brand at newegg, I got this:

https://www.newegg.com/p/1W7-00TE-0...JWW8137-_-vertical gpu cable-_-cable|gpu-_-18

Overall Review: Kinda works, display becomes choppy. Benchmark put my cards in the bottom 20th percentile. Plugged same card into the motherboard and scored 86th percentile and no longer had issues

Cons: the performance from my GPU dropped so much my pc was unusable

Overall Review: find a different riser cable for your pc this one is trash
but if you go to amazon, under the same brand, you got this:

https://www.amazon.com/GLOTRENDS-Ge...0239762&sprefix=glotrend+,aps,147&sr=8-1&th=1

now the above review is only PCIE 4.0 riser cable. But review that bad at newegg, would you touch their PCIe 5.0 riser cable? then comes their photoshop generated diagram, which looks similar w/ another brand:

this is glotrends

https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/...tore_ref=bl_ast_dp_brandLogo_sto&ref_=ast_bln

and this is Okinos

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0D9QLQMXT/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=A3R3TWPR1Y6NL3&th=1

In summary, is there any legitimate real brand name on 300 mm PCIe 5.0 riser cables? and do you guys use UserBenchmark to do the performance test on these riser cables? or is there some other GPU test software that you prefer?
 
Is there any reason you’re only looking for pcie 5 cards when there aren’t any gpus released which can take advantage of the spec?

Lian li has a host of reputable riser cables but their gen 5 is only 200mm
 
The cards might say they are pcie 5 but the amount of data they are actually pushing through the connection is not enough to overwhelm a pcie x16 connection.

See this vid from GN where they test a 5090. Even a pcie 3 x16 only shows at most a 3% or so difference. Pcie 4 x16 vs 5 is something like .5% so within margin of error or manufacturing tolerances. Unless your chasing frames for competitive over clocking it should not make a difference.

View: https://youtu.be/L1NPFFRTzLo?si=Kf22gztvcrpdi8ao

If anything there’s gonna be a bigger performance hit by using the longer riser vs using a 4 x16 instead of a 5. So if you can only build in your case using a long riser and you want as little compromise then it makes sense to only want a 5, but if you can normally mount the card you’re better off not using any riser at all.
 
yeah that^^
get a good reviewed, middle of the road on price, one and call it a day.
 
yinzerniner said:
The cards might say they are pcie 5 but the amount of data they are actually pushing through the connection is not enough to overwhelm a pcie x16 connection.

See this vid from GN where they test a 5090. Even a pcie 3 x16 only shows at most a 3% or so difference. Pcie 4 x16 vs 5 is something like .5% so within margin of error or manufacturing tolerances. Unless your chasing frames for competitive over clocking it should not make a difference.

View: https://youtu.be/L1NPFFRTzLo?si=Kf22gztvcrpdi8ao

If anything there’s gonna be a bigger performance hit by using the longer riser vs using a 4 x16 instead of a 5. So if you can only build in your case using a long riser and you want as little compromise then it makes sense to only want a 5, but if you can normally mount the card you’re better off not using any riser at all.
no, on my next build, the video card is blocking the NVMe. I think 30 cm will do it for me. The other thing is, PCIe 5.0 RTX 5060 is only $300. So w/ the Z890 series motherboard that is PCIe 5.0, might as well get a PCIe 5.0 RTX 5060 video card.

These long riser card, as you said, if 5.0 vs. 4.0 vs. 3.0 doesn't make much difference, then I just going to buy any good riser cable. I thought it's just electron data transfer, so at first, I thought it shouldn't make a difference what cable you use. But when I look at amazon, those 4.0 riser cable are so much cheaper than 5.0 riser cable. So they throw a curve ball at me, then I thought there must be some sort of performance difference when amazon charges so much more on the 5.0 riser cable
 
Linkup is well regarded in the SFF community. And they have a lot of options to accomodate different case configs. And they have U.S. based service.



The "Cobalt" riser cable from Louque is great. No PCIe 5.0 version, yet.


The 4.0 riser included with the Lian Li A4 H20 is garbage.
 
Happy Hopping said:
no, on my next build, the video card is blocking the NVMe. I think 30 cm will do it for me. The other thing is, PCIe 5.0 RTX 5060 is only $300. So w/ the Z890 series motherboard that is PCIe 5.0, might as well get a PCIe 5.0 RTX 5060 video card.

These long riser card, as you said, if 5.0 vs. 4.0 vs. 3.0 doesn't make much difference, then I just going to buy any good riser cable. I thought it's just electron data transfer, so at first, I thought it shouldn't make a difference what cable you use. But when I look at amazon, those 4.0 riser cable are so much cheaper than 5.0 riser cable. So they throw a curve ball at me, then I thought there must be some sort of performance difference when amazon charges so much more on the 5.0 riser cable
The PCI-e 3.0 vs. 4.0 vs. 5.0 results will be different in situations that run the card low on vram. GN tested with a 32GB 5090. Those don't run low on vram, at least not in games. The PCI-e bus gets a lot more use when low on vram and can turn into a bottleneck. Constant texture swapping, etc. There are lots of articles and videos comparing the 8GB and 16GB versions of the 5060Ti, 4060Ti and 9060XT. Some of them also tested different PCI-e speeds, and the difference can be significant.
 
crazycrave said:
It was just a reply back to the guy that said PCIe 5 video cards didn't exist, it wasn't for your OCPD to kick in.
without a quote in your post how are we supposed to know its not just some random post?
no one said "PCIe 5 video cards dont exist"
 
crazycrave said:
It was just a reply back to the guy that said PCIe 5 video cards didn't exist, it wasn't for your OCPD to kick in.
I took yinzerniner's posts to mean there was no significant benefit to PCI-e 5.0 over 4.0. But that's only true if you don't run low on vram.

Personally I'd go with the cheaper 4.0 cable and scrape together a little more $ for a card with more vram than the 8GB RTX 5060 OP mentioned. As long as you buy vid cards with a decent amount of vram on them 4.0 vs. 5.0 won't matter until 5.0 starts looking like 3.0 does now.
 
this low on RAM problem is not something I know about until what you wrote. That's very useful information, thank you. I haven't buy anything video card yet. If I buy it in Oct., I hope the same price can give me 16GB of RAM
 
3M. They're not cheap. 300mm doesn't appear to be a standard length, though it seems they might make custom cables. Availability could be an issue--DigiKey being sold out of 5.0 cables until September.
 
Compatibility: The GPU riser cable meets PCI E 5.0 specifications and is designed to be compatible with current and future GPUs like the RTX4090 (ti) and RX8900 (xt)

Sure, would have loved to have seen that RX 8900 XT they sampled in testing.
 
