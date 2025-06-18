What are the good legitimate real brand name on PCIe 5.0 riser cables?

The cards might say they are pcie 5 but the amount of data they are actually pushing through the connection is not enough to overwhelm a pcie x16 connection.See this vid from GN where they test a 5090. Even a pcie 3 x16 only shows at most a 3% or so difference. Pcie 4 x16 vs 5 is something like .5% so within margin of error or manufacturing tolerances. Unless your chasing frames for competitive over clocking it should not make a difference.If anything there’s gonna be a bigger performance hit by using the longer riser vs using a 4 x16 instead of a 5. So if you can only build in your case using a long riser and you want as little compromise then it makes sense to only want a 5, but if you can normally mount the card you’re better off not using any riser at all.