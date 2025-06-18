What are the good legitimate real brand name on PCIe 5.0 riser cables?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 8,155
I am getting conflicting information from different customer review of the same brand name, for e.g., from this brand at newegg, I got this:
https://www.newegg.com/p/1W7-00TE-0...JWW8137-_-vertical gpu cable-_-cable|gpu-_-18
https://www.amazon.com/GLOTRENDS-Ge...0239762&sprefix=glotrend+,aps,147&sr=8-1&th=1
now the above review is only PCIE 4.0 riser cable. But review that bad at newegg, would you touch their PCIe 5.0 riser cable? then comes their photoshop generated diagram, which looks similar w/ another brand:
this is glotrends
https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/...tore_ref=bl_ast_dp_brandLogo_sto&ref_=ast_bln
and this is Okinos
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0D9QLQMXT/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=A3R3TWPR1Y6NL3&th=1
In summary, is there any legitimate real brand name on 300 mm PCIe 5.0 riser cables? and do you guys use UserBenchmark to do the performance test on these riser cables? or is there some other GPU test software that you prefer?
https://www.newegg.com/p/1W7-00TE-0...JWW8137-_-vertical gpu cable-_-cable|gpu-_-18
but if you go to amazon, under the same brand, you got this:Overall Review: Kinda works, display becomes choppy. Benchmark put my cards in the bottom 20th percentile. Plugged same card into the motherboard and scored 86th percentile and no longer had issues
Cons: the performance from my GPU dropped so much my pc was unusable
Overall Review: find a different riser cable for your pc this one is trash
https://www.amazon.com/GLOTRENDS-Ge...0239762&sprefix=glotrend+,aps,147&sr=8-1&th=1
now the above review is only PCIE 4.0 riser cable. But review that bad at newegg, would you touch their PCIe 5.0 riser cable? then comes their photoshop generated diagram, which looks similar w/ another brand:
this is glotrends
https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/...tore_ref=bl_ast_dp_brandLogo_sto&ref_=ast_bln
and this is Okinos
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0D9QLQMXT/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=A3R3TWPR1Y6NL3&th=1
In summary, is there any legitimate real brand name on 300 mm PCIe 5.0 riser cables? and do you guys use UserBenchmark to do the performance test on these riser cables? or is there some other GPU test software that you prefer?
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.