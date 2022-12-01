What are the differences between Asus and MSI BIOS? (Z790)

Both use AMI BIOS. Is anyone here familiar with both?



I'm planning a Z790 build currently. Pro rig.

I've narrowed it down to the Asus Prime Z790-A Wifi and the MSI Pro Z790-A Wifi.

Both boards are essentially the same. The MSI board has a couple of extra ports and better audio codec. Leaning in that direction.

The last few builds are all Asus and I am very familiar with an Asus BIOS.