What are the differences between Asus and MSI BIOS? (Z790)

Both use AMI BIOS. Is anyone here familiar with both?

I'm planning a Z790 build currently. Pro rig.
I've narrowed it down to the Asus Prime Z790-A Wifi and the MSI Pro Z790-A Wifi.
Both boards are essentially the same. The MSI board has a couple of extra ports and better audio codec. Leaning in that direction.
The last few builds are all Asus and I am very familiar with an Asus BIOS.
 
