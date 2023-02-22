What are the best options for a MiniPC or ITX build?

I was going to get a miniPC but sadly there are a few issues.

1) Intel has released a new microcode that may block all undervolting on Adlher lake and Raptor lake CPUs except on K processors and even on those it may be blocked. If manufacturer does not unlock the features. So most miniPCs that were promising are potentially worthless for my needs.



2) Most miniPCs lack sufficient cooling capabilities to even run stock (50-100w TDP). Originally, they looked promising but after significant research only 1 or 2 seem promising but with intel's new micro code they probably wont work for me because they'll be locked. Otherwise there were 2 interesting options for miniPCs. Those were the NAD9 and S600 APEX engineer. The S600 cooling is sadly insufficient after finding reviews that actually tested cooling. It capped at 60ish w TDP. The NAD9 capped at similar TDP but it has a very slow fan. So I could add a more powerful 80mm fan that would allow significantly higher TDPs. It would be a usable options plus offered an options to add an MXM GPU. The problem is as above Intels new microcode so I don't know if its overclockable.



So I am researching ITX builds or some other custom situation. Is ITX my best option for a small build or are their better options I don't know about?



What I am looking for:

I am looking for preferably Raptor Lake but Adhler lake would be okay. I need at least a 6P+8E cores CPU but I would prefer an 8P+8E or 8P+16E. I need it to be unlocked and as small as possible. I plan on doing several things. I want to research and test the power efficiency in regards to how it scales with frequency. Plus I need as much CPU performance as possible with lowest power. So I'll be running the large CPU at very low clocks. I have strong reasons to believe Intel will beat AMD Zen 3 in this with proper optimizations and I want to test this. It might even beat the new 4nm Zen4 or at least be comparable.



So, I plan on running it at lower voltages and clocks and want the largest CPU I can get of the current gen.



What are the best motherboards for an ITX or whatever mini build? I only see like a few options on newegg for ITX 700 series MB. Do 600 series also work or are 700 series only option? I see a lot of 600 series but not sure if those will work. Do I have to get a Z series or will a B series work?



What are the best small cases? I do not need space for BD drives or hard drives. I only need the motherboard, CPU/cooler, and M.2. Maybe a SATA drive. ATM I do not need space for a GPU. I am okay with buying 2 different cases. 1 ultra small case with no GPU and a small case with room for a GPU. I am interested in both options for various reasons I wont bore you or take up your time with details.



Anyone knowledgably in these area of mini PCs? I have never build a mini PC before and only knowledgeable in servers and large gaming/performance PCs.



Than you for any any advice you can offer!



EDIT: The other option I saw that was promising was the HP Z series of miniPCs but those are insanely expensive and something I will consider down the road.