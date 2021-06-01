What are some Ubiquiti Unifi Alternatives? or Z's Ditching Unifi for Good Thread

Zarathustra[H]
Alright,
So I've about had it with Ubiquiti.
The willingness to lie to customers about their massive security breach, to save their stock price while they customers were vulnerable was the start of it.
The fact that they are killing Unifi Video, which you could run a local only instance of on youur own server and replacing it with Unifi Protect, a dedicated device, which includes cloud integration was another issue.
I'm fairly convinced the locally hosted Unifi Controller is the next to go.
My plan is to completely get rid of all things Ubiquiti I can, as they ahve gotten rid of everything I liked about them.
The only problem is, what are the alternatives?
Wireless Access Points
My requirements are:
- Must be able to integrate and manage multiple access points
- Must support multiple SSID's on the same units, using different VLAN's
- Controller Must be able to be hosted locally, preferably on Linux or Unix
- Must not have any cloud features, or at least must be able to have them completely turned off.
- Must not have any recurring license fee's (I'd reluctantly pay a single time license fee, if it is not too nuts in home user dollars)
So, is anyone else doing this? I looked into MikroTik's access points, but there are a lot of complaints on their forums about ac (Wifi 5) software still being in beta with missing features, and there is no latest gen solution yet,
I don't even know where else to look. Cisco is likely going to have lots of things I don't like based on my requirements above.
Anyone have any other suggestions?
Video Replacement
I already have all of these damn Airvision / Unifi Video cameras I have spent money on. I'm looking for a sooftware solution that can utilize RTSP (which is what they use) and control and collect data from them using motion sensing, etc.
Requirements are similar to the above:
- Controller Must be able to be hosted locally, preferably on Linux or Unix
- Must be able to integrate and manage multiple dumb IP video cameras using RTSP, doing things like motion sensing access points on the local controller
- Must not have any cloud features, or at least must be able to have them completely turned off.
- Must not have any recurring license fee's (I'd reluctantly pay a single time license fee, if it is not too nuts in home user dollars)
I have come across three solutions:
Blue iris:
Everyone says it works well, but it is Windows only, which means I'd need to get another windows license for a dedicated Windows VM on my server to use it. A bit of a pain in the ass, and an additional expense but I guess I could live with it. It also has a one time $69 license fee. Again, not what I really wanted, but I can live with it.
ZoneMinder:
This appears to have everything i want, is free and open source and runs on Linux/Unix. Only downside appears to be that it is pretty complicated to set up, and from all accounts I can find the documentation is close to worthless.
Shinobi:
This appears to be another alternative. Easier to set up than Zoneminder, but still open source. Has some weird quirks, such as it uses the Webm format instead of typical video formats to store recordings. Will need to read up.
I'd appreciate any suggestions in both categories of WAP and Video!
