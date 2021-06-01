What are some Ubiquiti Unifi Alternatives? or Z's Ditching Unifi for Good Thread

I am very happy with Fortinet. I use their Fortigate(firewall), FortiAP(access points) and FortiSwitch(you guessed it) products. The AP and switch controllers are built into every firewall and can be managed locally on the AP or switch directly if so desired. They do have an optional cloud features as well if one CHOOSES to use them. I do not. They have a video product but beyond the fact it exists I know nothing of it. Price wise they occupy pretty much every niche from cheap to million+ solutions.