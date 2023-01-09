What are some good value x670e motherboards, or boards with good features in general?

I'm planning a build with an outlook to upgrading the CPU to Zen 5 and maybe Zen 6, and am looking for a good-value board with a PCIe 5 graphics slot, one or two PCIe 5 M.2 slots, 20 Gbps type-C connector for a case port, a good number of PCIe 5 lanes...



Since the AM5 mobo tier requirements are pretty loose in what they can contain, there could be, and likely are, some really good feature sets in boards that aren't x670e. So, what are some of the best-value AM5 mobos that are available?



One board I'm currently looking at is the Asus ROG Strix X670E-A. It's more than I was planning to spend, but it seems to be a good mobo for future-proofing for a while, and is one of the cheaper x670e boards. I wouldn't want to go higher in price than that. Are there other good mobos in that price-range, or below it?