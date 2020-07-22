what are some good online retailers for buying a laptop?

I have 3 questions.



1. I am looking for more credit able online sources for buying laptops (I now of stuff like walmart and best buy, but they don't seem to have a lot of good options). I know about Amazon and Newegg. These are the main two that I shop from.



Anymore good ones? I live in the US.



2. I notice on amazon, you can filter by Computer Upgrade King. They seem to have MSI and ASUS, etc. How is that different then just buying ASUS?



3. When looking on Amazon, I am having a hard time telling if a laptop is upgrade able or even if it is new. They don't always have new on the laptop labels. I mean, I assume it is new if it doesn't say used but is that a good assumption?