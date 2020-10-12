What are scariest characters in games?

Most terrifying characters in games are...

  • Ghosts

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Zombies

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Gurlz wit gunz

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Something else(please specify)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Taco was trying to watch a movie about ghosts and couldn't get past like 20 minutes because ghosts were really scary. Now I thought if a movie cn be scary, I would imagine a game, where you cn interact and part-take cn make it even more scary! What makes you most afraid?

Taco take on this: ghosts are scary because they cn move unpredictably, move through walls and appear out of nowhere nd cnt kill them!👻😯

Zombies less scary, predictable, usually slow too. Taken out with four shotgun shells or one throwing knife. Meh..

Girls with guns, yeah imagine killing ellie's dog nd she catches you? 😮😮😯

