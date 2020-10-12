What are scariest characters in games?

Taco was trying to watch a movie about ghosts and couldn't get past like 20 minutes because ghosts were really scary. Now I thought if a movie cn be scary, I would imagine a game, where you cn interact and part-take cn make it even more scary! What makes you most afraid?Taco take on this: ghosts are scary because they cn move unpredictably, move through walls and appear out of nowhere nd cnt kill them!Zombies less scary, predictable, usually slow too. Taken out with four shotgun shells or one throwing knife. Meh..Girls with guns, yeah imagine killing ellie's dog nd she catches you?So, what's shecires?This..This..Or?