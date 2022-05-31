What are people running for low power virtualization hosts now?

ChRoNo16 said: Im mainly interested to know hardware wise, but software too.



I can install and run Vmware esxi (Who cant?) and thats fine, ive had trouble figureing out other hypervisor replacements.



I need low power, ideally an ok thread count for cpus, and good ammount of ram.



any ideas that wont break the bank? Used desktop systems maybe?

Old AM2 systems with low-power athlon (APUs) might be good, check'em out. I have one running fanless in an itx box, but I'm not doing any hard work on it. It's hosting a smart-hub server (forget the name) right now, might also use it for my home cameras later -- dunno if it can handle that, though.