What are people running for low power virtualization hosts now?

Im mainly interested to know hardware wise, but software too.
I can install and run Vmware esxi (Who cant?) and thats fine, ive had trouble figureing out other hypervisor replacements.
I need low power, ideally an ok thread count for cpus, and good ammount of ram.
any ideas that wont break the bank? Used desktop systems maybe?
