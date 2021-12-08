What are my options for 2 external monitors using a IDEAPAD 3 15ALC6 ?

I have a IDEAPAD 3 15ALC6Specs---USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (data transfer only)USB 3.2 Gen 1USB 2.0HDMI 1.4bI have 1 monitor plugged into the HDMI port.I was thinking of buying / usingAre there other options ?Is there no way to use the "USB-C 3.2 Gen 1" port for video, even though it is for data transfer only ?