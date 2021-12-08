What are my options for 2 external monitors using a IDEAPAD 3 15ALC6 ?

I have a IDEAPAD 3 15ALC6
Specs---
USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (data transfer only)
USB 3.2 Gen 1
USB 2.0
HDMI 1.4b
I have 1 monitor plugged into the HDMI port.
I was thinking of buying / using
https://www.amazon.com/Adapter-Conv..._36:-2000&rnid=386442011&s=electronics&sr=1-6
Are there other options ?
Is there no way to use the "USB-C 3.2 Gen 1" port for video, even though it is for data transfer only ?
