What am I seeing? (3070 / 5800x Game Benchmark: 1080p performance is LESS than 1440???)

DarkSideA8

Gawd
Apr 13, 2005
I've got a 3070 and am thinking of upgrading to 5800x CPU - and I ran across this gamebench from Tarkov. Having a hard time understanding why this guy got the results he did.

Specifically, average FPS in-game at 1080p is LESS than / equal to 1440 average FPS with the same hardware.


I'm looking at the "Ultra Settings" portions of the video. It's broken up into chunks: the first two are 4k 'Ultra' and 'Low', and the 3d & 4th focus on 1440 while the 5th & 6th focus on 1080 'Ultra' and 'Low'. So we're comparing the 3d and 5th sections of the video for 1440 to 1080 'Ultra' performance.
  • When I look at the 3d chunk (1440 Ultra) the guy is getting average frames in the high sixties to low seventies
  • When I look at the 5th section (1080 Ultra) the average frames are again high sixties to low seventies, but sometimes it seems the frames actually average less than what he was getting at 1440.
This seems squirrelly, or at least counter intuitive.

Compare this to the first portion, where at 4k Ultra he was getting 30s - 50s and you see a clear progression with higher performance at 1440's 50s - 70s average FPS. I would expect a similar 'bump' dropping resolution from 1440 to 1080 - but its either a plateau or actually a downgrade.

Any ideas why?
 
Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Jan 16, 2013
This is straight garbage and not worth your time to analyze. He's not doing the same area so you can't know if it's worse in this spot on average or better. Plus that game used to be a horribly optimized bug-ridden game. Not sure if that's the case now but I still hardly see anyone using it as a performance metric.
 
DarkSideA8

Gawd
Apr 13, 2005
I find the game to be in a pretty good state at the moment. Of course, I've only had it a month: people do say that optimization used to be crap... but I find it okay.

He is actually working the same map -- or at least the same areas of only one map (Reserve), even if he's not running the exact same route. I attribute this to spawn changes, not intention. Still, when I click around and look at performance in similar areas -- I'm seeing the plateau / reduction in performance at 1080 vs 1440... which I can't figure out why that would be.






(Note: I'm not suggesting Tarkov as a good bench for general CPU/GPU testing... rather I'm interested in the game and wondering why this particular hardware combo would NOT show a bump in performance from 1440 to 1080)
 
Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Jan 16, 2013
I thought I answered why: unoptimized bug-ridden game.
 
Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Jan 16, 2013
I don't know. I just know when I played an early access/beta game (pubg) the performance was often terrible no matter whether you ran high settings or low.
 
sharknice

sharknice

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
2,408
CPU bottleneck and/or game engine bottleneck.

It's really hard to benchmark multiplayer performance because it's never going to be the exact same each run. Worse fps at lower resolution is most likely a combination of a non-gpu bottleneck and random chance.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
25,245
The game is severely CPU limited, though it is not unusual to see similar or worse performance at lower resolutions in any game these days. Especially with more powerful video cards.
 
DarkSideA8

Gawd
Apr 13, 2005
This is an unusual situation for me. I'm so conditioned to the old 'get a good enough GPU and performance problems disappear'. Very strange to see a situation where the CPU is limited. Progress, I guess.

I first started learning about CPU bottlenecks when looking at MS Flight Sim performance and the new NVidia cards... so identifying it is new to me.

I'm guessing the takeaway from this (outside of Tarkov's beta-optimization stuff) is that this new generation of GPU is so good that neither 1080p nor 1440 actually stress them that much; they really are designed to get 4k performance.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
25,245
The immediate last generation is when I started to notice more CPU limitations in resolutions up to 2560x1440. That old wisdom still generally holds true, but you will hit a wall in framerate eventually. This is why it's more important than ever to buy within your performance budget as much as your financial budget.
 
calikool

[H]ard|Gawd
Aug 9, 2006
I have a AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 8-Core, 16-Thread and just the 1070. I hope to upgrade to a 3080 one day but I don' t know when. I can't spend more than $850 on a video card. No way. I only spent $425 on the 1070. So, I guess I won't be upgrading until next year.
 
