What am I seeing? (3070 / 5800x Game Benchmark: 1080p performance is LESS than 1440???)

I've got a 3070 and am thinking of upgrading to 5800x CPU - and I ran across this gamebench from Tarkov. Having a hard time understanding why this guy got the results he did.I'm looking at the "Ultra Settings" portions of the video. It's broken up into chunks: the first two are 4k 'Ultra' and 'Low', and the 3d & 4th focus on 1440 while the 5th & 6th focus on 1080 'Ultra' and 'Low'. So we're comparing the 3d and 5th sections of the video for 1440 to 1080 'Ultra' performance.This seems squirrelly, or at least counter intuitive.Compare this to the first portion, where at 4k Ultra he was getting 30s - 50s and you see a clear progression with higher performance at 1440's 50s - 70s average FPS. I would expect a similar 'bump' dropping resolution from 1440 to 1080 - but its either a plateau or actually a downgrade.Any ideas why?