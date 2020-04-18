What all do I need to upgrade for 4k gaming on my PC?

Current specs in the Signature. I am thinking about doing some upgrades so I can do 4k. I currently only play Diablo 3 and Forza 4 Horizon. I don't need 4k 120hz with everything maxed out. 60hz would be good enough for me.

I am getting a 1tb M.2 SSD for sure. I am know I will need a monitor of course and for sure a new video card, not sure which for either, I am currently happy with the size of my 24" monitor. Will I need to upgrade to 32gigs of Ram? I am hoping that those 3 things are all I will need to upgrade.



Cost is a major factor and I would like to stick with an AMD video card.