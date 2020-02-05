What about chinese products made recently in China and coronavirus ?

Corona-virus spreading in China, looks in the news, as if this will be only spreading there and on people coming from China. Even taken care of, people are dying at a rate of around 10%. You need to divide older estimated number of cases like 1 moth ago with the new death toll. The epidemic is there and will become a pandemic for sure. There is no doubt about this. Corona-virus contagiosity is higher than that of the flu.

I wonder about all the products made recently or packed there since December 2019. You can imagine some chinese people packing, sneezing just over your product, like some motherboard or a smartphone, and after that nicely packing the product with plastic so it will preserve the virus and will be brought to you safe until you unpack it. Not even defeated by an anti-virus product sprayed at customs and that is actually not even the case.

This can also be some toy for your kid or some clothing.

Not sure what can be done to avoid catching the corona-virus in that situation. You can put your clothing to wash, but not sure it won't spread to the rest of the clothing. You need to put higher temperature and probably as much washing powder as possible, with lots of rinsing cycles. Probably needing an older machine without "climate change" limitations.

Also you can mount your motherboard with gloves but then, once mounted, the fans will spread any virus stuck at production level by an employee sneezing close to it or having infected hands or gloves. Not sure how electronic products will survive isopropyl alcohol and how well it would kill the viruses.