What about chinese products made recently in China and coronavirus ?

Corona-virus spreading in China, looks in the news, as if this will be only spreading there and on people coming from China. Even taken care of, people are dying at a rate of around 10%. You need to divide older estimated number of cases like 1 moth ago with the new death toll. The epidemic is there and will become a pandemic for sure. There is no doubt about this. Corona-virus contagiosity is higher than that of the flu.
I wonder about all the products made recently or packed there since December 2019. You can imagine some chinese people packing, sneezing just over your product, like some motherboard or a smartphone, and after that nicely packing the product with plastic so it will preserve the virus and will be brought to you safe until you unpack it. Not even defeated by an anti-virus product sprayed at customs and that is actually not even the case.
This can also be some toy for your kid or some clothing.
Not sure what can be done to avoid catching the corona-virus in that situation. You can put your clothing to wash, but not sure it won't spread to the rest of the clothing. You need to put higher temperature and probably as much washing powder as possible, with lots of rinsing cycles. Probably needing an older machine without "climate change" limitations.
Also you can mount your motherboard with gloves but then, once mounted, the fans will spread any virus stuck at production level by an employee sneezing close to it or having infected hands or gloves. Not sure how electronic products will survive isopropyl alcohol and how well it would kill the viruses.
 
Would have taken you less time to research the virus than to use the front page as your personal facebook question post.

Can last a few hours to a few days outside a human body. So dont you worry your pretty little head about shopping online.
 
Wrong virus linked, though since it is related, they are speculating on the answer to the question based on that info.
from the page for this virus...
Q: Am I at risk for novel coronavirus from a package or products shipping from China?


There is still a lot that is unknown about the newly emerged 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and how it spreads. Two other coronaviruses have emerged previously to cause severe illness in people (MERS and SARS). 2019-nCoV is more genetically related to SARS than MERS, but both are betacoronaviruses with their origins in bats. While we don’t know for sure that this virus will behave the same way as SARS and MERS, we can use the information from both of these earlier coronaviruses to guide us. In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets. Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of 2019-nCoV associated with imported goods and there have not been any cases of 2019-nCoV in the United States associated with imported goods. Information will be provided on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus website as it becomes available.

Actual link: 2019-ncov
 
All this fuss over corona while missing the real threat. So. How long do Influenza virus stay active on our currency? Perhaps my dollar licking escapades should be abated.
 
if this was ever an issue we would of shut down all shipping between countries and the vast majority of the US postal, fedex and UPS and other world wide expediting shipping employee's would of contracted the virus within the first few days and yet that hasn't been the case.

don't believe all the fear mongering behind this shit and educate yourself on how viruses work instead of continuing to spread it.
 
Maybe this is coming.
The CDC says it doesn't know as of their post how well it spreads over objects.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/about/transmission.html
But recently there's been cases, and how fast it spreads in totally over-careful Chinese rule, that suggests it's more than the flu.
US Postal, Fedex and all of such are using gloves, and sometime masks while moving those packages. Not sure about the final delivery. Not sure they don't also spray something or have some lethal UV rays used over. This even without any epidemic declared.
 
It's the biggest, most secret, highest level and most pervasive revenge campaign that China has ever launched against another country, and is intended to wipe the US off the face of the earth...

It's just revenge for the trade sanctions....


NOTE: In case you havent figured it out yet, this post was meant as pure, unadulterated sarcasm, hahahaha ...:p...:eek:...;)
 
Just ordered some pencil lead from China 5.6mm lead awesome for drawing if that stuff is contaminated I'll be damned I'm exposed to stuff from China everyday at work.
 
On the contrary they are using means we would never dare to, to stop the spread. But it seems it doesn't matter. Since the appearance of that virus is so fresh, I'm quite sure China will be unable to contain the virus and it will spread all over the world in the next months. The thing will be to know if particles from sneezing on an object can maintain the virus alive. Because it already spreads in the air and survives, there is no real reason it won't survive in a way on an object.
 
Influenza death rate is a joke compared to corona virus. Influenza dies pretty fast too, a few days, and it dies in minutes at elevated temps. Probably why it’s a winter bug, hot surfaces in the summer kill it quickly.

I agree the spread is likely inevitable - my hope is we get vaccines or remedies before it reaches that point. All viruses die eventually. If it’s like influenza it’s relatively fast. Others are more hardy.
 
I believe as of today most of the products were made and packed (at product level) before the epidemic and even in December, few people were infected. This is close to 0% chance any people with the virus packed your product. But now this is becoming more and more serious. Not sure China maintains any ability to contain the spread.
 
Vaccine is under way says Pasteur Institute. But it is not yet ready and needs to be produced. I wonder if it ever works that they can be produced in about 6 months and even then that could be too late. Not mentioning that this virus is very prone to mutations. :(

I believe one needs to take measures on his own from now on.
 
What measures do you take? Schools and distribution of food will spread it quickly alone lol. Generally, even if the vaccine isn't an exact match it'll reduce the severity of the virus. Six months is probably about right for production... and that's ignoring any kind of licensing requirements, FDA, ect. For now I think we have a while where we dont' have to worry.
 
