What 90 degree adapter do you use for a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC?

RJ_ds

Jul 7, 2021
28
Finally getting a 4090, but now looking for a good 90 degree adapter for it. What do you guys use and if you have any links that would be excellent.

Its for this GPU:
https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-gef...ckTab?RandomID=427036323020418520240405091725

I'm not sure if this is any good, and assume I would need the B side adapter:
https://www.amazon.com/12VHPWR-90-Degree-Adapter-Connector/dp/B0CBWLB13L?th=1

After quite a bit of research, i'm assuming that my Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum 850W should be ok, at least for the short term.


Thanks guys!
 
Asus here (though i'm not sure how the brand matters) but I've been quite happy with my ModDIY custom 90 degree cable. Stay away from adapters, just get a cable with the 90 built in, one less connection to worry about.

You have to specify which direction the angle goes, the sense pin locations, length, sleeving material and PSU type.
 
I'm thinking the one that comes with the card is probably ok but I'm worried about bending it at all, apparently they are super fragile especially within 35mm or so from the connection to the card. I'm looking at cables now on new egg and its 3 week delivery :(
 
