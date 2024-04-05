What 90 degree adapter do you use for a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC?

Finally getting a 4090, but now looking for a good 90 degree adapter for it. What do you guys use and if you have any links that would be excellent.
Its for this GPU:
https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-gef...ckTab?RandomID=427036323020418520240405091725
I'm not sure if this is any good, and assume I would need the B side adapter:
https://www.amazon.com/12VHPWR-90-Degree-Adapter-Connector/dp/B0CBWLB13L?th=1
After quite a bit of research, i'm assuming that my Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum 850W should be ok, at least for the short term.
Thanks guys!
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.