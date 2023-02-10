What 8-10TB "better" HDD drive to buy...?

Hello



One my old ordinary HDD is dying, and im looking to buy a new HDD as a replacement for it. After looking at some shops at my country, i decided to go for something slightly better and more spacious this time (my OLD dying hdd is 8,3 years old WD Red 3TB 64MB cache (WD30EFRX)). Looking at the shops and prices in my country (none english), i narrowed the "menu" to:



1) WD Gold 10TB (WD Gold DC HA750 10TB - WD102KRYZ)

2) WD Ultrastar 8TB (WD Ultrastar HC320 8TB - HUS728T8TALE6L4 (0B36404) )

3) Seagate Exos 7E8 8TB (ST8000NM000A)

4) WD Gold 8TB (WD8004FRYZ)



All have (AFAIK, correct me if im wrong) - 2 000 000 MTBF (the gold ones even 2 500 000 (?) ), all have 5 years warranty (in my country)... I SOMEWHAT liked the Seagate Exos 7E8 8TB , cause its also the cheapest (somewhat "visibly") from the list, but i just dont like Seagate that much... Read like years ago that they are not that good (reliability-wise)and that "famous article" from backblaze that they (seagate) fail more... And it just sticked with me (in my mind)... Also its the cheapest which also doesnt give me any additional confidence... Also one online shop in my country has in each HDD product spec on his website that failure rate (i think its the percentage they sold vs the percentage that were sent back to them for warranty issues) they call it "reliability" basically... All the drives from the list have like 96-98%, the seagate one is the only one that has lower - 95%. Although its only 1-3% difference, its still a difference and sits well with the other "ideas" i have about seagate (that it just fails a bit more)). Thats why even though the seagate is the cheapest almost i just dont really want to go for it :-(.



Im eyeing mainly the 1) WD Gold 10TB or the 2) WD Ultrastar 8TB...

The gold is more expensive, but has additional 2 TB... I like the gold 10 TB drive so far the best probably...

But AFAIK the WD Ultrastars are the "ex-" Hitachi drives, and AFAIK, those are (or at least were in its days) the BEST (!), more RELIABLE drives out there... They are also a little bit cheaper where i live than the WD 8 TB gold...So i like that Ultrastar too quite a lot...



So... now what...



From the 4 drives i mentioned, which is the best one? Which has the best reviews, the best reputation and which one would you buy...?? Or from the 4 it really doesnt matter and they all are GREAT drives (just maybe avoid the Seagate)? But I also read the gold 10TB is quite loud...?



So which one?