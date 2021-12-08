What 4k monitor to get for content creation and some gaming.

Finally got my 3090 from EVGA queue so looking to get a 4k monitor. Do content creation using Davinci Resolve, Lightroom, Maya, Photoshop, Premiere and some gaming mostly Final Fantasy 14, Valorant. some Star Wars Squadrons, Elite Dangerous and Star Citizen.



I as looking at Asus PG32UQX but hearing it has glow and quality issues. Not sure I want to spend like $3,000 with the issue it seems to have. Friend had to return his twice to Microcenter before he got a good one. Another friend has two Pro art PA32UCX-P and had to return it one twice to get a good one so Asus seems like they have quality issues. The other one was good out of the box. I seen the PA32UCX-P in person and I really like it but don't want to spend that much and roll the dice on getting a good one. Seems a bit over priced.



Another friend has two BenQ PD3200U and I also saw these in person and they seemed nice but not as good as the PA32UCX-P but I can buy two of them for less then the price of a single Asus. Both of them had no issue but these are 60hz also. He does play final fantasy and squadrons. Is 144 hz really worth the price premium. Still using two 2412M that I had a long time.



Some Youtube videos recommended the Gigabyte M32U-SA but that seems to have quality issues as well.



Dell UltraSharp 4k UP3216Q seems to be recommended by some youtubers as well but is only 60 hz.



Should I be waiting for next years releases friend should I should wait. Maybe get a cheaper 1440p monitor to tide me over. Not sure I want two 4k monitors. Some friends have 2 4k monitors and others have 1 4k monitor and their second is 1440p or 1200p.



Any input would be appreciated. Thank you.