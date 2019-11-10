Western hemisphere source for the Jingway DP1200 (EK DCP 4.0) pump

jojo69
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Sep 13, 2009
- Messages
- 10,455
These are excellent pumps. EK used to rebrand them as the DCP 4.0 but no longer has them available.
I had one in a build that ran continuously since 2009 before it started making bearing noise and surging. Due to the layout, and already owning the matching reservoir, I wanted to replace it with the same part. Jingway's website indicated that they were still making it, and in fact had a new PWM controlled version, but I had a hell of a time locating a retailer. There were a few hits but almost all of them were untranslatable sketchy ass Chinese sites.
In some desperation I google translated a request to Portuguese and contacted the proprietor of gbawatercooler.com.br in Brazil who did have the product listed.
Tiago got right back to me, in english, with a shipped price for a single unit. He took payment in PayPal, had good communication and shipped promptly.
It was not particularly cheap, but with the shipping and customs forms hassle he had to deal with I was quite happy to pay.
Anyway, I can recommend Tiago without reservation to anyone searching for these fine pumps. He could easily have ripped me off, what am I gonna do you know? But he is a legit businessman and does what he says.
The kit comes with a few simple accessories that EK did not include with their rebranded version.
I had one in a build that ran continuously since 2009 before it started making bearing noise and surging. Due to the layout, and already owning the matching reservoir, I wanted to replace it with the same part. Jingway's website indicated that they were still making it, and in fact had a new PWM controlled version, but I had a hell of a time locating a retailer. There were a few hits but almost all of them were untranslatable sketchy ass Chinese sites.
In some desperation I google translated a request to Portuguese and contacted the proprietor of gbawatercooler.com.br in Brazil who did have the product listed.
Tiago got right back to me, in english, with a shipped price for a single unit. He took payment in PayPal, had good communication and shipped promptly.
It was not particularly cheap, but with the shipping and customs forms hassle he had to deal with I was quite happy to pay.
Anyway, I can recommend Tiago without reservation to anyone searching for these fine pumps. He could easily have ripped me off, what am I gonna do you know? But he is a legit businessman and does what he says.
The kit comes with a few simple accessories that EK did not include with their rebranded version.