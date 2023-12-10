Western Digital Warns NAND Flash Prices Increasing 55+%

Lakados said: NAND prices were too low, they cut back production, now supplies are constrained and prices are going up. It’s not price fixing because all of them decided in their own to cut back on production to “solve” the over supply issues… Click to expand...

DPI said: That was my sense too. Only reason it seemed worth bringing up was for people hoping the recent drops to the $200 mark on higher-end 4TB Gen4 consumer drives would keep dropping if they waited a bit more. That party is probably over - not overnight, but there's a timer on current pricing.

Randall Stephens said: Gotta pay for the r and d somehow. Just waiting on the consumer 8tb ssds to be affordable

If the mfgr's hadn't gotten sooooo friggin greedy during the pandemic & overproduced to the max, prices could have remained steady or close to it, and they & we would not be in this position now... it's their own damned fault !Yea, that party IS definitely over, but most of the major price increases will probably come right around the 1st of '24, so as not to kill Christmas sales numbers....This was exactly the reason I stocked up on both 2TB & 4TB drives for my late '23 & early '24 client builds...I knew it would NOT last foreverExactly what R&D are you referring to ?All the essential R&D on NAND/DRAM/GDDR etc was done a long, long time ago....with the possible exception of how to (continue to) stack more layers/chips together & control/reduce heat output, which ATM is merely tweaking/optimizations/firmware improvements....As for the 8TB ssd prices, they will come down some eventually, once that size becomes a bit more mainstream & after people have satisfied their fascination with running multiple 4TB units, which were also way overpriced until recently...