Western Digital Warns NAND Flash Price Increases Likely To Surpass +55%

Memory prices continue to rise, with the world’s top five memory chip manufacturers, including Western Digital (WDC), notifying their distributors and consumer customers on December 5th that they will shorten the quoting period for their two major products – HDD and NAND Flash memory. Instead, they will adopt a pricing strategy of periodic adjustments to cope with the rapidly changing storage market.
WDC predicts “weekly increases” in quotations. The content of the letter sent by WDC to its channel customers is as follows:
Source (paywalled): https://www.digitimes.com/news/a20231206PD213/western-digital-nand-flash-price-increase-hdd.html
Non-paywalled: https://www.trendforce.com/news/2023/12/07/news-price-talks-every-week-western-digital-notifies-customers-of-weekly-price-adjustments
Flash – We anticipate periodic price increases over the next few quarters, with the cumulative increase likely surpassing 55% of current levels.
HDD – We will continue to review pricing on a weekly basis, with increases expected through the first half of next year.
We have aligned our production capacity to the current demand environment, so our ability to respond to unplanned demand and orders is limited. Please ensure any changes to your orders are communicated as early as possible. Anticipate extended lead times for any unplanned demand.
