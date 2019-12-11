Western Digital Unveils WD Blue SN550 M.2 NVMe SSD

Working against the WD Blue, Intel’s SSD 665p and Crucial’s P1 are both very competitive when it comes to light workloads and respond quickly to applications. But with their QLC NAND, the performance of those drives can sometimes lag behind other options. The same goes for the DRAMless Team Group MP33. With larger dynamic write caches, these drives can keep up with most other NVMe SSDs on a day to day basis, but once they are pushed beyond their cache, performance suffers greatly. And that is where WD’s Blue SN550 dominates these alternatives.