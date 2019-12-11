erek
"All three variants take advantage of the increased PCIe bandwidth to offer sequential read speeds of up to 2,400 MB/s (the SN500 capped out at 1,700 MB/s reads due to PCIe 3.0 x2). Write speeds vary, with the 250 GB variant offering up to 950 MB/s, the 500 GB variant up to 1750 MB/s, and the 1 TB variant up to 1,950 MB/s. Endurance figures (TBW) of the three variants are rated at 150 TB for the 250 GB variant, 300 TB for the 500 GB variant, and 600 TB for the 1 TB variant. An interesting design choice with these drives is pushing the NAND flash chip and the controller as far apart on the PCB as possible, for less concentration of heat. All three models are backed by 5-year warranties."
https://www.techpowerup.com/262050/western-digital-unveils-wd-blue-sn550-m-2-nvme-ssd
