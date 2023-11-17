Western Digital Releases 24TB & 28TB Hard Disks, Declares "Total Supremacy"

Western Digital made both enterprise storage planners and dedicated porn hoarders swoon today with the availability of 24TB CMR hard disks, while production on 28TB SMR hard disks ramps up during enterprise trials.

The new lineup of 3.5-inch 7200 RPM hard drives includes Western Digital's Ultrastar DC HC580 24 TB and WD Gold 24 TB HDDs, which are based on the company's energy-assisted perpendicular magnetic recording (ePMR) technology. Both of these drives are further enhanced with OptiNAND to improve performance by storing repeatable runout (RRO) metadata on NAND memory (instead of on disks) and improve reliability.

The new drives are slightly faster than predecessors due to higher areal density. Meanwhile, per-TB power efficiency of Western Digital's 24 TB and 28 TB HDDs is around 10% - 12% higher than that of 22 TB and 26 TB drives, respectively, due to higher capacity and more or less the same power consumption.

New Big Size Harddisk FAQ

Q: Will this make smaller sized drives cheaper? This should push down 20TB drive prices.
A: No, it wont. It's never worked that way.

Q: Why are they making hard disks bigger, I thought we were transitioning to SSD's?
A: One has nothing to do with the other.

Q: Boy that's a lot of data to lose, I'd hate to lose that much data. Doesn't that seem like a lot of data to lose?
A: No. Shut up.
 
Wait, they're offering SMR disks at higher capacities? Not that long ago the attempt to cheapen manufacture despite the limitations of SMR meant people were scrambling to ensure the new discs they were buying and/or pulling out of externals were CMR. I thought, unless things have changed considerably (which is possible I suppose) that anyone buying a 8TB-16TB much less a 24TB+ drive would accept the limitations of SMR for their use cases. I am a bit curious of the difference between UltraStar and WD Gold in this case though,
 
This hard drive is 121739 times bigger than the first hard drive I bought. (Which was a whopping 230 MB if I remember correctly. Oh how many 3.5" disks it could hold!)
 
It often does, gradually over time, but never instantly. Higher density platters opens opportunities for lower capacity drives to be made at a lower cost, but the price generally doesnt drop until at least one competitor has caught up and is able to offer a competing product at that lower price, so it takes a while.


Yeah, these are not intended for client workloads like most SSD's are. In 2023 hard drives are 100% for the data center (or at the very least a NAS server for us enthusiasts or small business owners)

Then don't lose it. Anyone running one of these drives as a standalone disk without both redundancy and regular backups deserves to lose that much data.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Then don't lose it. Anyone running one of these drives as a standalone disk without both redundancy and regular backups deserves to lose that much data.
Click to expand...

You mean I'm not supposed to run dozens of terrabytes of storage out of my closet in RAID 0 for faster access??
 
Backup ftw here. RAID 1 (or mirroring at a higher level) also ok to add to that.

Warning of course for anything with regards to parity for reconstruction (to maximize space), as large arrays of large drives produce gigantic reconstruction times. I could seen an 8 drive array of these taking weeks, perhaps months.

Density is "fine" as long you don't try to just blindly throw it into "what you used to do with 500GB drives".
 
I think in the next few years we're going to see more of these extremely high capacity HDDs. Logically, it's the only way they can compete with SSDs. Flash drives are constantly dropping in price and increasing capacity. Can't beat them at speed, only size.
 
