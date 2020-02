Western Digital Raptor WD740ADFD 74GB 10000 RPM 16MB Cache SATA 1.5Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive Bare Drive I have 2 of these for sale used and in Exc working cond. $40



will trade both also for a working nvidia or amd 4 gig video card pci-e 3.0, 970 or 290 or higher



Spring Texas 77379