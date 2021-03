I am looking for some storage advice. I am considering setting-up a raid 1 or raid 5 for back-up and storage purposes. I am unsure if I should pursue a raid or just purchase a single 4TB drive. I am looking at the Western Digital 4TB Black and Gold series of drives, and I am unsure which to purchase. They both have 256MB cache and cost $150 each. I am also curious about tiering a drive or raid to an SSD.