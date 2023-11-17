Western Digital BLACK SN850X 4TB $230 Newegg

Flogger23m

Jun 19, 2009
SN850X $230 for 4TB at Newegg.

WD's website has the same price, but you get $16.99 in Honey gold if you use that.

May get this one, was hoping for $200 but this might be the lowest it goes. Samsung 990 Pro for $250 is also an option, Honey had something like $50 off recently.
 
