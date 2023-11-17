Western Digital BLACK SN850X 4TB $230 Newegg/Best Buy/Amazon/WD Store

SN850X $230 for 4TB at Newegg.

WD's website has the same price, but you get $16.99 in Honey gold if you use that.

May get this one, was hoping for $200 but this might be the lowest it goes. Samsung 990 Pro for $250 is also an option, Honey had something like $50 off recently.

Edit: Best Buy and Amazon have matched this price.

For those looking for a 4TB SATA drive, WD Blue SA510 4TB is $180 at Best Buy. I assume other major stores price matched.
 
Based on my experiences, I can tell you that both drives are excellent performers, but I would (& have frequently) buy the 850x Direct from WD instead of that other place...and I like their dashboard SW better than Sammy's :D

The last lot of 4TB 850x's I bought (13 total) are all running smoothly in my client's & my 5 personal rigs, nottaproblemo !
 
Yeah I don't care about the performance, both are good enough. I think this is the better deal. Anything else that can stack with the Honey discount?

Best Buy also lowered their price to $230.
 
Damn I just got the 4TB 990 Pro yesterday, may pull the trigger on the 850X and then figure out which to keep.

I think it was the 850X that has really high temps? Any observations there compared to the 990Pro?
 
This is better than the current 990 deal. I really want it ~$200... scratch that. I want a faster than a T700 drive I can plug into my board's separate special cooling slot.
 
Well, I don't have a 990 rig in front of me right now, but my 850x/13900K workstation has been running hard for the past 9 hours, doing a bunch of CAD work and database calcs, and it is sittin at 47c, so thats my observation ATM :)
 
I have 3 and they sit at 40c. This drive is superior to the Samsung. It never slows down and always stays very VERY cool.
 
Ended up getting this. Had cash back on my credit card, and I assume Honey will work as well. Should get around $30 back. For those with Chase, Capital One, etc. check your offers. It should work out to roughly $220 after tax for me, which would essentially be like a drive priced at $200.

Already got the Honey email, so it is safe to say those rewards are being processed.
 
