Western Digital BLACK SN850X 4TB $230 + extra 10% off & free 128GB flash drive/Wireless charger

SN850X $230 for 4TB at Newegg.
WD's website has the same price, but you get $16.99 in Honey gold if you use that. Microsoft Rewards also has 10% off the WD website.
Edit: Best Buy and Amazon have matched this price.
Edit 2: Your lowest price will be from Western Digital's store rather than Amazon/Best Buy/Newegg.
If you create a new Western Digital account on their website, you will get a 10% off promo code. This stacked with the default discount, so the total was $230 with an additional 10% off, with a free 128GB flash drive (two options to choose from) or iXpand Wireless charger.
Total for me with the free wireless charger: $228.22
