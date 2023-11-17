Western Digital BLACK SN850X 4TB $230 + extra 10% off & free 128GB flash drive/Wireless charger

Okay one more bump on how to save more on this drive. If you create a new Western Digital account on their website, you will get a 10% off promo code. This stacked with the default discount, so the total was $230 with an additional 10% off, with a free 128GB flash drive (two options to choose from) or iXpand Wireless charger.Total for me: $228.22So I bought another. Will see if I can cancel my original order, with the promo I saved $24 and got a Wireless charger for free.Honey offer still seems to be up, and of course check your credit cards for cash back. With cash back and whatnot I should get this for $200 total, with the wireless charger (is it junk? Suppose I will find out).