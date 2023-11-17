Western Digital BLACK SN850X 4TB $230 + extra 10% off & free 128GB flash drive/Wireless charger

SN850X $230 for 4TB at Newegg.

WD's website has the same price, but you get $16.99 in Honey gold if you use that. Microsoft Rewards also has 10% off the WD website.

Edit: Best Buy and Amazon have matched this price.

Edit 2: Your lowest price will be from Western Digital's store rather than Amazon/Best Buy/Newegg.

If you create a new Western Digital account on their website, you will get a 10% off promo code. This stacked with the default discount, so the total was $230 with an additional 10% off, with a free 128GB flash drive (two options to choose from) or iXpand Wireless charger.

Total for me with the free wireless charger: $228.22


Based on my experiences, I can tell you that both drives are excellent performers, but I would (& have frequently) buy the 850x Direct from WD instead of that other place...and I like their dashboard SW better than Sammy's :D

The last lot of 4TB 850x's I bought (13 total) are all running smoothly in my client's & my 5 personal rigs, nottaproblemo !
 
Yeah I don't care about the performance, both are good enough. I think this is the better deal. Anything else that can stack with the Honey discount?

Best Buy also lowered their price to $230.
 
Damn I just got the 4TB 990 Pro yesterday, may pull the trigger on the 850X and then figure out which to keep.

I think it was the 850X that has really high temps? Any observations there compared to the 990Pro?
 
This is better than the current 990 deal. I really want it ~$200... scratch that. I want a faster than a T700 drive I can plug into my board's separate special cooling slot.
 
Well, I don't have a 990 rig in front of me right now, but my 850x/13900K workstation has been running hard for the past 9 hours, doing a bunch of CAD work and database calcs, and it is sittin at 47c, so thats my observation ATM :)
 
I have 3 and they sit at 40c. This drive is superior to the Samsung. It never slows down and always stays very VERY cool.
 
Ended up getting this. Had cash back on my credit card, and I assume Honey will work as well. Should get around $30 back. For those with Chase, Capital One, etc. check your offers. It should work out to roughly $220 after tax for me, which would essentially be like a drive priced at $200.

Already got the Honey email, so it is safe to say those rewards are being processed.
 
Sweet deal for a monstrous drive. Right now hdinfo64 says they are at 33c and I'm running prime 95 full load it's amazing how cold the SN850X runs. With the fans turned up gliding over the boards m2 cooling plate it drops temps massively also another 7 degrees air flow makes a big difference.
 
I ended up getting both from BestBuy, had a card offer for $25 in rewards for $250 spend in addition to normal point accrual.

I’ll end up sitting on a decision for a few weeks and decide which to keep. Won’t need the storage anytime soon but wanted to get a few 4TB before pcie 5.0 drives start becoming the norm and jack up prices again.
 
Tru dat, but the 850x I mentioned earlier is stuffed inside my mini-me box, with only 1 thin 40mm fan, a thin graphene strip, and the 2x side vents for cooling, so I think 47c is really good temp under this circumstance :D

And yea, I got several with my cc/honey/m$ points/rewards too, that's why I went ahead & stocked up while they were cheap....
 
Same deal as last year I believe. Bought another one and going to move the 2TB 990 Pro Sammy I have to the PS5. Nooice.
 
I don't use PS5 enough to throw in a new SSD in there. Even my 1 TB is empty.
Can't wait for this to arrive.
 
Makes sense. I was getting tired of having to delete games from the drive all the time. An annoyance more than anything. I stopped myself from picking up the 990 Pro 4TB simply because of the price of this WD again. Other than that, nothing much in it. The only thing I can think of is that the Samsung has all the chips on one side.
 
Okay one more bump on how to save more on this drive. If you create a new Western Digital account on their website, you will get a 10% off promo code. This stacked with the default discount, so the total was $230 with an additional 10% off, with a free 128GB flash drive (two options to choose from) or iXpand Wireless charger.

Total for me: $228.22

So I bought another. Will see if I can cancel my original order, with the promo I saved $24 and got a Wireless charger for free.

Honey offer still seems to be up, and of course check your credit cards for cash back. With cash back and whatnot I should get this for $200 total, with the wireless charger (is it junk? Suppose I will find out).
 
