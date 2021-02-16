Western Digital Black 2TB SN850 $386 Amazon

Falkentyne
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08KFRFL8F/
Price just dropped a bit from the $429 both Newegg and Amazon had it at.
I think this is the lowest it's been at.
Still a high price but might be worth it for some people for the fastest drive out there.
