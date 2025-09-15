  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Western Digital Announces HDD Price Hikes Effective Immediately

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,447
"With cloud giants like Google and Oracle increasing efforts to enhance their infrastructure, the impact on the demand for high-capacity storage is adding tension to the storage market, causing a significant mismatch between supply and demand. To tackle the long wait times for HDDs, memory makers are working hard to come up with Nearline SSD options. They aim to shrink the price difference between SSDs and HDDs from 4 to 5 times to about 3 times making SSDs more tempting for customers who don't want to wait for HDDs. The storage industry is adjusting its prices because of the huge demand for infrastructure as AI services grow fast and suppliers are having a tough time ramping up production to keep up with the sky-high demand for all types of storage."

1757943735033.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341015/western-digital-announces-hdd-price-hikes-effective-immediately
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top