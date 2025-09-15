erek
Dec 19, 2005
13,447
"With cloud giants like Google and Oracle increasing efforts to enhance their infrastructure, the impact on the demand for high-capacity storage is adding tension to the storage market, causing a significant mismatch between supply and demand. To tackle the long wait times for HDDs, memory makers are working hard to come up with Nearline SSD options. They aim to shrink the price difference between SSDs and HDDs from 4 to 5 times to about 3 times making SSDs more tempting for customers who don't want to wait for HDDs. The storage industry is adjusting its prices because of the huge demand for infrastructure as AI services grow fast and suppliers are having a tough time ramping up production to keep up with the sky-high demand for all types of storage."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341015/western-digital-announces-hdd-price-hikes-effective-immediately
