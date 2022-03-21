Western Digital 16TB WD Gold Enterprise Class Internal Hard Drive - WD161KRYZ ($299.99) (Honey 12% cashback + PayPal 12% cashback available!)

legcramp
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089S33PR3
(ships and sold from amazon as of this post)
Also direct from WD:
https://www.westerndigital.com/products/internal-drives/wd-gold-sata-hdd#WD161KRYZ
Edit: I think the mods removed the referral links but Zepher mentioned and I was able to apply the "honey gold" cashback for 12% back directly at western digital and also PayPal will show 12% cashback also through their store. Came out after cashback to under $250 each drive for me after tax.
