Western Digital 16TB WD Gold Enterprise Class Internal Hard Drive - WD161KRYZ ($299.99) (Honey 12% cashback + PayPal 12% cashback available!)

legcramp said:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089S33PR3

(ships and sold from amazon as of this post)

Also direct from WD:
https://www.westerndigital.com/products/internal-drives/wd-gold-sata-hdd#WD161KRYZ


Edit: I think the mods removed the referral links but Zepher mentioned and I was able to apply the "honey gold" cashback for 12% back directly at western digital and also PayPal will show 12% cashback also through their store. Came out after cashback to under $250 each drive for me after tax.
How do you get $250? I get $36 with the 12% which knocks it don to 264 pre-tax.
 
Furious_Styles said:
How do you get $250? I get $36 with the 12% which knocks it don to 264 pre-tax.
The 12% honey cashback + 12% paypal cashback.

western.png


Came out to $228.XX/ea pre-tax for me if I did the math correctly lol
 
Furious_Styles said:
Oh they stack? I thought you only got one instance.

Edit: also does payment method matter? Do I have to use PP balance to get the 12%?
Hmmm good question on if they stack or not but in my experience you don't need to use PP balance to get the cashback, just have to checkout using PP. Maybe Zepher can chim in on the stacking part but either ways really great deal even if they don't stack.
 
legcramp said:
Hmmm good question on if they stack or not but in my experience you don't need to use PP balance to get the cashback, just have to checkout using PP. Maybe Zepher can chim in on the stacking part but either ways really great deal even if they don't stack.
Do you see the cash back under your "deals" section in PP? I see nothing about any cashback earned.
 
legcramp said:
Hmmm good question on if they stack or not but in my experience you don't need to use PP balance to get the cashback, just have to checkout using PP. Maybe Zepher can chim in on the stacking part but either ways really great deal even if they don't stack.
I actually have no idea if they do or don't stack seeing as Honey is now owned by Paypal. When I get cashback from Paypay, it doesn't say what I got it for, just says "Yo, you got some cash back!"
The Honey cash back goes into your Honey account and it shows who you are getting it from,
1647895054440.png
 
Good drives for sure but if they aren't properly shipped BEWARE!
Some of those Amazon reviews mirror my experience. I will never buy a HDD from Amazon again.
The people packing them are about as clueless as the people delivering them when it comes to backing up vans...
 
cpufrost said:
Good drives for sure but if they aren't properly shipped BEWARE!
Some of those Amazon reviews mirror my experience. I will never buy a HDD from Amazon again.
The people packing them are about as clueless as the people delivering them when it comes to backing up vans...
This is not just an Amazon problem, but even the manufacturers themselves are guilty of it--and they know better! I had to warranty a warranty swap Exos drive because it was doa after being shipped in just that little drive carrier box--no way that will survive a hard landing on a concrete porch!
 
cpufrost said:
Good drives for sure but if they aren't properly shipped BEWARE!
I got a couple in on the last deal from Western Digital direct. They were professionally packaged. The 2 drives were shipped in a sturdy cardboard box with a Styrofoam insert that would hold 20 drives. The 2 drives were placed at opposite ends, diagonally to balance the weight. One the best shipped items I've received in a while. A far cry from what amazon typically does.

Hopefully, the 2nd order arriving tomorrow will arrive in the same manner.
 
Royce.Arnold said:
I got a couple in on the last deal from Western Digital direct. They were professionally packaged. The 2 drives were shipped in a sturdy cardboard box with a Styrofoam insert that would hold 20 drives. The 2 drives were placed at opposite ends, diagonally to balance the weight. One the best shipped items I've received in a while. A far cry from what amazon typically does.

Hopefully, the 2nd order arriving tomorrow will arrive in the same manner.
I placed 2 orders of 2 from that last WD direct deal. Both orders came the exact same way you described.
 
SamirD said:
This is not just an Amazon problem, but even the manufacturers themselves are guilty of it--and they know better! I had to warranty a warranty swap Exos drive because it was doa after being shipped in just that little drive carrier box--no way that will survive a hard landing on a concrete porch!
This right here, you have 50% chance to get it right and correctly packaged and shipped! Ive had bad packaging from Newegg, Amazon, eBay, etc....
 
chaikovski2002 said:
This right here, you have 50% chance to get it right and correctly packaged and shipped! Ive had bad packaging from Newegg, Amazon, eBay, etc....
Yep. It's why I now have to do a long smart scan on every drive I get. Better to find out early and start the warranty/doa process.
 
Zepher said:
When I posted the Honey info, I put "up to 12%", the OP ended up putting 12% in the thread title. the Paypal cash back is 12%.
No worries, just reporting what I'm experiencing. I don't know if honey glitched out or what since I only did one transaction and theres two rewards status's pending.

Helluva deal anyway even if there weren't cash backs.
 
rhkcommander959 said:
No worries, just reporting what I'm experiencing. I don't know if honey glitched out or what since I only did one transaction and theres two rewards status's pending.

Helluva deal anyway even if there weren't cash backs.
Sometimes there is a set amount of cash back as well as a percentage, it's possible you will get both a percentage and the $11. you just have to wait to see. it can take up to 60 days for everything to clear, since they want to make sure you don't return the item.
 
