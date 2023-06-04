WeQuit: WeWork bonds sink after top executives resign from cash-burning company

WeWork Tech company still facing problems even post Adam Neumann

"They're burning cash like crazy: He also called it “effectively a prepackaged bankruptcy, with senior creditors taking control of the company from SoftBank.”

That isn’t how WeWork sees it.

“The debt transaction announced in March strengthened WeWork’s balance sheet, reduced total debt, and enhanced its liquidity with over $1 billion in new funding and new and rolled capital commitments,” a spokeswoman told MarketWatch in a written statement.

“As we have said as recently as earnings on May 9, WeWork is focused on executing its business plan and any suggestion otherwise is categorically false.”"

Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/livecov...rom-cash-burning-company-A18dSzR8pevZqXe7NDg7
 
