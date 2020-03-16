Wentai Aidan 1616 W Review - The Corsair AX1600i Challenger?

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,570
Who doesn't love looking inside a hardcore power supply?

"In general, the new Wentai platform is very efficient and scores high enough in our overall performance chart, but not to where it can pose a threat to the Corsair AX1600i. Both build and soldering quality are good, but I did notice some wire bypasses in my sample, which means the design is not finalized yet, so performance could be improved further. A major disadvantage is the average noise output level, which is quite high as the fan spins at very high RPMs, especially under full load. Given the platform's high efficiency levels, there is no need for such an aggressive fan profile."

1584386723371.png


https://www.techpowerup.com/review/wentai-aidan-t1616-1616-w/
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Official Forum Curmudgeon
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
29,532
At first I thought this was one of those "made in China", "burn your house down" brands, and I was ready to swear them off for life.

Looks like they are Taiwanese. I'm all set now with my Seasonic 1200W for quite some years, but I will have to consider these guys next time I am on the market.
 
