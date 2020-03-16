Wentai Aidan 1616 W Review - The Corsair AX1600i Challenger?

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,570
Who doesn't love looking inside a hardcore power supply?
"In general, the new Wentai platform is very efficient and scores high enough in our overall performance chart, but not to where it can pose a threat to the Corsair AX1600i. Both build and soldering quality are good, but I did notice some wire bypasses in my sample, which means the design is not finalized yet, so performance could be improved further. A major disadvantage is the average noise output level, which is quite high as the fan spins at very high RPMs, especially under full load. Given the platform's high efficiency levels, there is no need for such an aggressive fan profile."
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/wentai-aidan-t1616-1616-w/
