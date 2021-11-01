Went to the Local Office Max

It's in the same parking lot at Walmart but its closed when I'm at work on 3rd. So I went there two hours after work they had a bunch of new stuff like the Shaq chairs I tired two Shaq Chairs the big one was good but the Head rest was a piece of wood with padding on it. The other Shaq chair was way too slippery the plastic poly whatever it was.

I had a Serta Icomfort I5000 sice 2019 It develops a really bad wobble from the front spring and the Lumbar support is a piece of plastic with Fabric on top I never really cared for it once I got it home for a few hours. The wobble got so bad my Hip and my Lower spine were starting to take the form of the chair recently and was causing my problems at work after gaming in it or just surfing. Cause of the wobble it would go backwards and the Lumbar it just sucks trust me don't even buy an I Comfort 5000 for like 500.00 I paid like 390.00 see how fast someone takes it at our Curb tomorrow.



I picked up the Chair I had before but they changed it a bit a Serta Jennings I always liked it because the Arm Rests are adjustable "Good for Mouse Use and different Keyboards" it's a slightly smaller but at least I'm sitting more upright. I have gaming chair but I use that for clothes and my massage cushion I'll take it our for my vacation or whatever it's a older Killa Bee.



I tired the Hensley Chair that alot of people swear by the problem I had when I tired it today was the Cushion is soft I mean I sat in the 10" cushion it went down to like 2" inches after I sat in it so durability is like nothing.



Was waiting for a Sale like every other week they have sales but during the Pandemic everyone was at home and sitting at home or still is so everything was sold out for the longest time. The best part about my chair buying experience was it fit in the back my 2022 Kona =) My Honda Civic I always had to jam it in there with the truck open or whatever.



Office Max does have gaming chairs the x3 I seen there looked pretty decent I would the bolsters on the seats didn't look too narrow they had them in front of the store.