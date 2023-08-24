Weller WE1010NA 70-Watt Digital Soldering Station $95 + FS @TEquipment

lifanus

lifanus

Gawd
Joined
Aug 26, 2008
Messages
869
Just bought this to replace my crappy $10 35W toy soldering iron, thought I'd share. Seems to be highly praised for its performance.
Weller WE1010NA - 70 Watt Digital Soldering Station $115 - $20 coupon = $95 + tax shipped (Comes to abt $101.5 shipped as opposed to $123 if I ordered from Amazon). Use coupon WELLER20 for $20 off at checkout.
Add a set of genuine Weller tips for $15.93 with an EDU account discount. The tips set is normally $23+tax on Amazon.

image.jpg


Cheers
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top