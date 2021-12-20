Well this is an oddity I haven't seen before

notarat

notarat

Specs are in signature. (the Lain Li based system to which I'm referring)

I power on the monitor then the computer. Nothing happens...

I can let it sit 1 second, 10 seconds, 3 minutes, 8hrs, whatever amount of time you want to think of...

It will not attempt to post...

UNTIL I left-click the mouse. (Right Click doesn't do anything)

Then it posts and boots up as fast as it has ever done since I built it.

I've made no changes in BIOS. I've not made any hardware changes.

Nothing has changed since it was built.

Thoughts on what could cause this behavior?
 
Nobu

Is the power button working; if you press it while in the bios or windows, something happens?
 
Nobu

Try with the mouse disconnected, too. Also with all USB devices disconnected.
 
