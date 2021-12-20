Well this is an oddity I haven't seen before

notarat
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2010
- Messages
- 2,362
Specs are in signature. (the Lain Li based system to which I'm referring)
I power on the monitor then the computer. Nothing happens...
I can let it sit 1 second, 10 seconds, 3 minutes, 8hrs, whatever amount of time you want to think of...
It will not attempt to post...
UNTIL I left-click the mouse. (Right Click doesn't do anything)
Then it posts and boots up as fast as it has ever done since I built it.
I've made no changes in BIOS. I've not made any hardware changes.
Nothing has changed since it was built.
Thoughts on what could cause this behavior?
I power on the monitor then the computer. Nothing happens...
I can let it sit 1 second, 10 seconds, 3 minutes, 8hrs, whatever amount of time you want to think of...
It will not attempt to post...
UNTIL I left-click the mouse. (Right Click doesn't do anything)
Then it posts and boots up as fast as it has ever done since I built it.
I've made no changes in BIOS. I've not made any hardware changes.
Nothing has changed since it was built.
Thoughts on what could cause this behavior?