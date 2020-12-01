Well, that's a lot of 3080s...

I camped outside of my local Micro Center yesterday in the freezing cold for 3 hours hoping to land a 3080. This is my first time camping. Upon opening, they received one 6800 non-XT and five 3070's. No thanks.My buddy just sent me this link to the Columbus Reddit and it looks like the same store, today, one day later, received 30-40 ASUS Tuf 3080's, the card that I wanted. Son of a bitch! I wish they would have spaced them out a day or two more, so that people that camped out could have a chance to get one, but oh well. I'm glad people are getting them, and hopefully this is a good sign.