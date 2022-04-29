Well I went and did it.... 5800X

Spirit_Retro
Apr 1, 2010
329
So I bought a 5800X today. This is replacing a 3700X.
Not so interested in the 3D model. I think my logic board would be marginal for a 12 core 5900X.
It's not a bad upgrade. Perhaps not a big bang for the buck. But I like upgrading. But there's a bigger reason.
I have a friend who is 25 years younger than me who is a killer computer tech. He's going to be a great systems engineer with a couple of certs and another 5 years experience. But he's only making about $45k a year with a wife and mortgage. He's also slightly autistic, highly intelligent, and brilliant with computers, ham radio, and component electronics. Don't get me started on his math skills.
I hope to hire this guy sometime at my company to replace me when I age out in 15 years or so.
But the real reason I bought the 5800X- was to gift him the 3700X.
See this cat pulls components from garbage cans and gets out the soldering iron and actually repairs them. I have a couple of Bulldozer era motherboards he's recapped for me. His homelab is floor to ceiling "repaired crap". If I need an old component he has them... usually for free... or I flip him a few bucks.
But Saturday morning he's going to have a nice 3700X and a modern case. He doesn't know it's coming. And he doesn't come to this site...
So there's more than one reason to upgrade... and this one feels really good!!!!
