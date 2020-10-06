Well, I have just one hard drive left in my 3 machines.....

Ok, I have three computers that I built for home use. In one of them, there are no hard drives and in another, there is a single 2TB drive in it but, I cannot even here it running.Now, I had 2 x 1TB and 2 x 2TB HDD's in my third computer, all about 8 years old or so and their noise was driving me crazy. For months, I could not figure out what the noise was because it would not stick around. However, when it occurred, which appeared to have gotten more consistent, I would either hear a loud, steady hum or I would hear a hum that would get loud and fade, back and forth.Welp, I finally decided to remove them and since I did not need all the space, I just upgraded my 250GB WD NVMe SSD boot drive to a 1TB SSD NVMe Sandisk drive, bought a 2.5 inch 1TB drive, installed that in another machine and swapped the 2TB SSD into this machine. Ahhhhhhhh, the silence is golden.This is coming from a person that has some hearing loss and I could hear the hum even with my headsets on.