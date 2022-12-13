Well, I broke my promise to my self that I wouldn't upgrade.

Since my freelance editing gig is heating up for the next few months, I am moving by AMD system (Sig below) to become a full time render box. I am going to stick my RTX Titan on that machine since it is auto script based. (They send the job as a zipped batch file and off to the races with Maya3D and After Effects) I decided to move to a more mainstream platform and said after 8 years, I am moving back to Intel full-time.



I went to the egg and got the following:

Intel 13900KF Combo with a Corsair 240mm closed loop cooler.

Asus ProArt z690 since it has a five year warranty and the 10/2.5GB ethernet connections and Thunderbolt.

64GB of Kingston DDR5 -5600

I'll transfer and keep my SSD/HDD configuration and my 4090.



Should meet my needs as far as gaming and when I want to render on it. How has everyone liked their new 13900?



Thx!!!