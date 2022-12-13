Well, I broke my promise to my self that I wouldn't upgrade.

T

The Cobra

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
3,008
Since my freelance editing gig is heating up for the next few months, I am moving by AMD system (Sig below) to become a full time render box. I am going to stick my RTX Titan on that machine since it is auto script based. (They send the job as a zipped batch file and off to the races with Maya3D and After Effects) I decided to move to a more mainstream platform and said after 8 years, I am moving back to Intel full-time.

I went to the egg and got the following:
Intel 13900KF Combo with a Corsair 240mm closed loop cooler.
Asus ProArt z690 since it has a five year warranty and the 10/2.5GB ethernet connections and Thunderbolt.
64GB of Kingston DDR5 -5600
I'll transfer and keep my SSD/HDD configuration and my 4090.

Should meet my needs as far as gaming and when I want to render on it. How has everyone liked their new 13900?

Thx!!!
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
20,084
Isn't the Corsair 240mm pushing it for that CPU. 280mm would be the smallest I would choose, 360mm if the case supports it.
 
xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
869
Sweet upgrade dude congrats. I'm surprised you didn't go with a Z790 instead even if the differences are small. I just ordered a Z790 Aorus Master cause I hated my mid range Z690 lol considering a 13700kf or 13900ks but not sure if It's worth the jump to from a 12700kf.
What to you do on your rig? Entertainment or work or both? I'm trying to understand the value of the 16 e cores along with the 8 hyper threads for an entertainment rig. I don't do any work on my PC anymore, just fun time lol. You?
 
T

The Cobra

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
3,008
Just a personal preference. I've been team red for a while and decided I liked the 13900kf after reading the reviews. Plus there is a new instruction set that takes advantage in Maya3D, so I figured what the hell.
 
T

The Cobra

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
3,008
Zepher said:
Isn't the Corsair 240mm pushing it for that CPU. 280mm would be the smallest I would choose, 360mm if the case supports it.
Click to expand...
Very doubtful. I am running a 240mm cooler on my 3970x and the temps stay at a constant 42-67 when idle and under a full load.
 
xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
869
The Cobra said:
Just a personal preference. I've been team red for a while and decided I liked the 13900kf after reading the reviews. Plus there is a new instruction set that takes advantage in Maya3D, so I figured what the hell.
Click to expand...
Ahh so you do video editing. One of my dear friends works for Hustler and he always throws around the terms maya and aftereffects he's on a Mac as he refers to it though. I know nothing about anything I just said lol. What type of videos do you work on?
 
T

The Cobra

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
3,008
xDiVolatilX said:
Sweet upgrade dude congrats. I'm surprised you didn't go with a Z790 instead even if the differences are small. I just ordered a Z790 Aorus Master cause I hated my mid range Z690 lol considering a 13700kf or 13900ks but not sure if It's worth the jump to from a 12700kf.
What to you do on your rig? Entertainment or work or both? I'm trying to understand the value of the 16 e cores along with the 8 hyper threads for an entertainment rig. I don't do any work on my PC anymore, just fun time lol. You?
Click to expand...

Goofing off anymore really. I still do some editing on it but mainly gaming now since my full-time job isn't as hectic anymore.
 
T

The Cobra

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
3,008
xDiVolatilX said:
Ahh so you do video editing. One of my dear friends works for Hustler and he always throws around the terms maya and aftereffects he's on a Mac as he refers to it though. I know nothing about anything I just said lol. What type of videos do you work on?
Click to expand...
In my former life, I was an IT Director for a video production company in Seattle. I worked there for 3 years and I learned all about the video production world. I do basic editing in premiere pro, send the files to them. They overlay the stuff they do and I basically render portions of the final video they do that they FTP to my TrueNAS box. I have been with them as a consultant now for 6 years doing various jobs in addition to my full-time job.
 
R

Randall Stephens

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 3, 2017
Messages
1,505
The Cobra said:
Should meet my needs as far as gaming and when I want to render on it
Click to expand...
You can bake COOKIES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Hope your case has oven racks in it. Get yourself some holiday baking done :D Seriously though, did you run a new 240V service to your computer room?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top