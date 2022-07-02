WELL..BOYS.. I done did it.. slightly inebriated video card purchase.. RTX 3070 from BB @ $499~ coming from RX580

soo... it has been long known that the absolute best time to look for items to buy is at 2:30~AM while having had a number of intoxicating beverages... Knowing this well I decided to employ this knowledge to browse "SickDeals" and saw this RTX3070 @msrp from BB for $499..... I have been using this XFX RX580 Black Edition card since 2019 and honestly I should have RMA'd it while i could but I got busy / distracted... whatever and didn't it has a very annoying habit of blanking out my 2nd monitor repeatedly while gaming...Currently I have a Ryzen 5 3600 :: B550 AORUS Elite :: 16GB or DDR4 3200 and a Seasonic X750 power supply... I actually believe (correct me if I'm mistaken?) the Ryzen 5 3600 is going to bottleneck the 3070? which is not a problem because my wife's computer is ancient it is my old pc from 2014 (i7 4770K / Z87X-UD3H / 16GB DDR 3 (something or other it is corsair of some sort??) (a rather uninspiring in 2022 HD7950) and a Corsair 600w psu..) Sooo... my wife is probably getting my Ryzen ..etc rig and I am likely getting a i5-12400 ..etcMy Monitors are 2 ViewSonic XG2705-2K monitors I bought on sale at xmas that my RX580 is somewhat under powered for ?anyways... how y'all figure this has worked out considering I was about 3 Vodka Tonics in when busting out my credit card?This is the card in question:::