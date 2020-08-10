well as soon as my motherboard shows up..building my 1st amd system since 2003~

I have had AMD rigs in the past, last one was built in 2004~ or so. Everything since has been intel.. in fairness I haven't build a rig in awhile... I've swapped parts and reinstalled os and whatever and got new drives.. but not really a proper build since 2014~got combo deals (hence all the SP stuff .. not a sponsored build lol... hopefully SP stuff is decent.. reviews seemed ok) anyways I am waiting on Asus ROG Strix B-450F and I guess an adapter for my cryorig H5 for AM4. Reusing for now, case NZXT H630 (which is way to big.. but at the time in 2014 not a lot of cases had the white and black look I wanted). a Seasonic X750 PSU and RX580 Black Edition. I wanted to wait for the next ryzen but it is my birthday and my wife's computer ate it, So I'm building this and giving her my i7-4770k I guess. Kinda excited to build a AMD rig again..I'll be curious to see how this compares to my 4770K .. gotta wait till Thursday (hopefully) for motherboard to show up however.