well as soon as my motherboard shows up..building my 1st amd system since 2003~

I have had AMD rigs in the past, last one was built in 2004~ or so. Everything since has been intel.. in fairness I haven't build a rig in awhile... I've swapped parts and reinstalled os and whatever and got new drives.. but not really a proper build since 2014~
got combo deals (hence all the SP stuff .. not a sponsored build lol... hopefully SP stuff is decent.. reviews seemed ok) anyways I am waiting on Asus ROG Strix B-450F and I guess an adapter for my cryorig H5 for AM4. Reusing for now, case NZXT H630 (which is way to big.. but at the time in 2014 not a lot of cases had the white and black look I wanted). a Seasonic X750 PSU and RX580 Black Edition. I wanted to wait for the next ryzen but it is my birthday and my wife's computer ate it, So I'm building this and giving her my i7-4770k I guess. Kinda excited to build a AMD rig again..
I'll be curious to see how this compares to my 4770K .. gotta wait till Thursday (hopefully) for motherboard to show up however.
got combo deals (hence all the SP stuff .. not a sponsored build lol... hopefully SP stuff is decent.. reviews seemed ok) anyways I am waiting on Asus ROG Strix B-450F and I guess an adapter for my cryorig H5 for AM4. Reusing for now, case NZXT H630 (which is way to big.. but at the time in 2014 not a lot of cases had the white and black look I wanted). a Seasonic X750 PSU and RX580 Black Edition. I wanted to wait for the next ryzen but it is my birthday and my wife's computer ate it, So I'm building this and giving her my i7-4770k I guess. Kinda excited to build a AMD rig again..
I'll be curious to see how this compares to my 4770K .. gotta wait till Thursday (hopefully) for motherboard to show up however.