well as soon as my motherboard shows up..building my 1st amd system since 2003~

A

atarione

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 17, 2011
Messages
1,996
I have had AMD rigs in the past, last one was built in 2004~ or so. Everything since has been intel.. in fairness I haven't build a rig in awhile... I've swapped parts and reinstalled os and whatever and got new drives.. but not really a proper build since 2014~

got combo deals (hence all the SP stuff .. not a sponsored build lol... hopefully SP stuff is decent.. reviews seemed ok) anyways I am waiting on Asus ROG Strix B-450F and I guess an adapter for my cryorig H5 for AM4. Reusing for now, case NZXT H630 (which is way to big.. but at the time in 2014 not a lot of cases had the white and black look I wanted). a Seasonic X750 PSU and RX580 Black Edition. I wanted to wait for the next ryzen but it is my birthday and my wife's computer ate it, So I'm building this and giving her my i7-4770k I guess. Kinda excited to build a AMD rig again..

20200810_122232.jpg

I'll be curious to see how this compares to my 4770K .. gotta wait till Thursday (hopefully) for motherboard to show up however.
 
R

Ready4Dis

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
1,742
Nice, I'm waiting on my MB to come back from RMA... Bought a 3700x about a month ago now, lol. Congrats though, I'm sure you'll notice a difference in some things, others that were already fast you may not notice to much. What GPU do you have?
 
C

criccio

Fully Equipped
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
12,934
Ready4Dis said:
Nice, I'm waiting on my MB to come back from RMA... Bought a 3700x about a month ago now, lol. Congrats though, I'm sure you'll notice a difference in some things, others that were already fast you may not notice to much. What GPU do you have?
Click to expand...
See now that part he did mention :-P
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top