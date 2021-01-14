Welcome new [H] members to DC

pututu

pututu

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Dec 27, 2015
Messages
1,986
Welcome Holdolin to our [H] DC (distributed computing) family. Please drop a note to say hi to the rest of your team mates.

If you don't mind a quick note about yourself, how you get started into DC or anything that you like to share. The sky is the limit ;)

Feel free to ask any questions in the DC forum.
 
