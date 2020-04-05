Weirdest issue with "UPLAY" i've ever experienced! HELP!!

Just did a fresh format due to being bored and wanted to start fresh again. (Keep in mind EVERYTHING was working perfect PRIOR to the format) Did the normal format, and clean install of everything as ive done numerous times before, got win10 all setup and installed my 2nd m.2 sata drive for my games, loaded uplay, and re-downloaded my FC5 game. It installed fine, go to launch and INSTANT REBOOT.. like not even go into the game or nothing, just click "launch" and bam! instant reboot. Was like WTF... removed the latest nvidia drivers, and reinstalled my drivers i was using prior, and same issue... so its not an nvidia issue. delete all uplay again, and formated the m.2 my games are on AGAIN and redownloaded uplay and fc5, same issue.. wtf! At wits end, formated entire pc again, reinstall everything, and still same issue. WTF UPLAY. Tried epic game store, downloaded that launcher, and DL'ed metro exodus and played that for a few hours with NO ISSUES... so this is clearly a uplay issue, BUT I CANT UNSTAND WHY UPLAY WORKED FINE BEFORE FORMAT??? Any help me with this PLEASE!!!!???