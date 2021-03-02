Weird XMP Issue (AMD x570 board)

Andrew_Carr
I've been trying to figure out why my 5800x benchmarks at about 50% what other people's do, and it looks like my performance issues are probably related to XMP not being enabled only my memory. I just noticed that... Anyway, I went back to my motherboard BIOS to double check, and even though I had enabled XMP (Profile 1 set it to 1.35V, 3600MHz), it wasn't applying. So I manually adjusted the DRAM voltage to 1.35V and then 1.5V hoping that would fix it. It seems to have fixed it, but for only 1 stick of RAM. Really not sure what is going on right now. I bought 2 sets of 16GB RAM kits separately, but they're the same spec and they're all the exact same part number. But looking at my CPUz info now, they're all running at different timings and only one is running at the XMP settings. I don't believe there's any way for me to adjust voltage on the modules individually, so I'm kinda confused why the manual adjustment didn't apply to all four modules. Any thoughts?
Motherboard is an aorus x570 gaming wifi with the latest BIOS and I've updated the chipset drivers on my computer as well in the last month. Anyone have an idea what's going on here?
Looks like I might just be misreading this. HWinfo64 is reporting memory speed as 1800MHz and showing the XMP profile correctly. Still not sure why I'm only scoring 8900 in the CPU test of Timespy when I should be getting 11-13k.
