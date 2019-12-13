Weird West (from ex-Arkane employees)

polonyc2

In November, former Arkane creative director Raphael Colantonio and former Arkane executive producer Julien Roby announced that they'd rejoined forces to found a new indie developer called WolfeEye Studios, whose first game would be revealed at The Game Awards...tonight, as promised, it happened

Weird West is a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West, where gunslingers mix with wild creatures of nightmare...each game will follow a unique path based on player decisions: "Everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make...form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own."...

 
Seems neat/different. At first I wasn't feeling the perspective, but it seems like you can control the camera so it isn't straight above Gauntlet-style.
 
