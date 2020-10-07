Weird thin pink line on bottom monitor during Crysis Remaster

Hello.Dear lovely hardforum users. I need help. Today i saw in monitor screen during Crysis Remaster ,weird tiny horizontal line at bottom at the screen that visible on blue sky. Is this monitor,gpu issue,game?
Now its gone but i dont know why that happened.
Monitor Aorus AD27QD and Aorus Waterforce 2080 Ti Xtreme ( no oc ).
I added arrow. Please open and zoom.
Just a little panic but must calm down first. If monitor then i think that will not save on screen. So game or gpu?
