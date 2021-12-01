Weird stuff with Gigabyte z590 Aorus Ultra

Picked up an I9-11900K (QS) and a Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Ultra here not long ago. Worked OK for about a month then wonky things started happening.



After good performance for about a month I had some kind of glitch. Board would NOT recognize RTX card anymore. Ended up reinstalling win 10 and that seemed to fix it (whew!). Then I tried to install the second NVMe and everything fell apart. Multiple Win 10 reinstalls and still lockups / freezes / rare BSOD.



Three unusual factors:

1) I'm running with only one 4+4 PSU to Mobo CPU power cable because that's all I have. I just tried to add a second (cheapo from Amazon) and PC would not start with it. 1250 PSU does have spare CPU 4+4 slot, but this crappy cable did not work.

2) CPU is a QS model. I got it cheap and thought I'd roll the dice. So far pretty happy. Not running OCed at all, just stock.

3) Mobo started throwing 25 codes after running solidly with A0. Seems to be something to do with RAM but I haven't quite gotten that fixed yet.



Completely reformatted 2 x NVMes and 2 x SSDs. Installed win 11 from usb drive. So far all is working well. GPU fully working, Win 11 on one NVME seems to work. Downloading games to 2nd NVMe and just played Titanfall 2 twice (after doing the Environmental Variables fix (Thanks Reddit!)). So far so good.



I think the 25 codes and other problems came from adding the second NVMe drive. I've read the I9-11900K may not run properly without the 2nd 4+4 cable. I will grab a bunch of legit 4+4 PSU to Mobo CPU cables when I go back home to NJ (working in Austin) over the holidays.



If that does not do the trick then it MIGHT be either 1) PSU needs replacing (it was purchased from Newegg in Feb 2012), or the RAM really doesn't play nice with Mobo (the two sticks I have were not exactly on the supported list), or possibly both PSU and RAM could be an issue. I really don't think the QS is to blame for any of this.



Any other suggestions?