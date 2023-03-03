Weird problem. One specific keyboard has stopped working with one specific laptop. Looking for ideas.

I've been using my Kinesis Freestyle Pro for over a year with an HP ZBook 15 G4, and yesterday it suddenly stopped working. When I plug it in, the lights at the top (above the layout/macro/remap/smartset keys) blink briefly and then turn off. (Normally the leftmost light above "layout" stays lit.) None of the keys do anything, the keyboard doesn't show up in Device Manager under "keyboards" when I plug it in, it seems dead.



Here's the weird part. On the same laptop the keyboard works fine when I'm in the UEFI BIOS, and it works fine on another Windows 10 Pro laptop (HP ZBook 17) and a Windows 11 desktop. And other keyboards work fine with this laptop. But something is causing this specific keyboard to act strangely on this specific laptop. Any ideas?



I've unplugged it and plugged it back in, I've removed all the keyboard entries from Device Manager to have them get auto-detected and added back in, I've rebooted the laptop, I've run the keyboard troubleshooter in Windows, I've verified that my "input method" is set to "English US Keyboard", but nothing changed the behaviour.