Weird, periodic issues with Dell XPS15

I have a strange problem with the wireless network on my Dell XPS15 (9550). The throughput on wireless will bounce between typical speeds of ~80Mbps or ~220mbps depending on whether I’m on the 2G or 5G channel. All of the sudden, it will drop to the kbps and stay there for a long time (minutes to hours). I’ve been running speed tests (ookla, fast.com, LAN file transfers) while changing nothing, and it will stay at kbps speeds, then jump to normal speeds. It might stay there for while (again, minutes to hours.) then jump to kbps again.



-Running Dell 1830 Wi-Fi Card with 1.566.0.2, A07 BIOS



-No other Wi-Fi devices on my network are experiencing this issue.



-Both 2G/5G channels have the same problem; switching channels does nothing.



-Using wired Ethernet fixes the problem



-Tried uninstalling and reinstalling wireless device/driver







Any ideas?